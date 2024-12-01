Bank of Montreal Can Sells 662,121 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

