Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,408. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

