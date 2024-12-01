Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Qiagen worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 68,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $12,463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qiagen by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 278,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

