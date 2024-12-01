Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 1,924 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 357.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $189.10 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.40 and a 52-week high of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

