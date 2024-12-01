Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,648 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,544,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

