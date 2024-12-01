Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,067 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

