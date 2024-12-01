Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,908,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

