Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $420.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $435.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

