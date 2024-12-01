Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

SNY stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

