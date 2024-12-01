Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

