Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

