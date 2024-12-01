Bank of Montreal Can Buys 199,240 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 275.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

