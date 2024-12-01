Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

