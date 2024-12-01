Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

