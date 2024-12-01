Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 395,262 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

