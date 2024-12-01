Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,729 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,636 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,769,000 after buying an additional 576,576 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.59 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

