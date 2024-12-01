Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.37% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

