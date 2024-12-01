Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

