Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,197 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,905 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,467 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,240,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 440,513 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.4 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.