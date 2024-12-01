Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 49,609 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

