Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 157,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

