iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 15,976.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

