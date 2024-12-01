Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 234.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $817.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Further Reading

