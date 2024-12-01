Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guess? were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

