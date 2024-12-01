Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

