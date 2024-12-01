Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

