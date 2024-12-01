Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,294 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 357.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

