Bank of Montreal Can Sells 689,933 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 167.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 140.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

