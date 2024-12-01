Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,519 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Docebo were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in Docebo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 36.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Docebo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of DCBO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

