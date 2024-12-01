Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

