Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 135.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.