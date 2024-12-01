Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.16 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.90% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWC opened at $138.43 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

