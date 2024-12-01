Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

FDS opened at $490.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.