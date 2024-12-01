Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Robert Half by 0.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

