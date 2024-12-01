Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWB. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

