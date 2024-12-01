Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,357 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

