AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65. 3,467,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,072,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,029 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

