iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

