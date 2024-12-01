1,411 Shares in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter.

TMSL opened at $35.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

