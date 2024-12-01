Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 20.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 153,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $609.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.19. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

