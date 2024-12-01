Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

