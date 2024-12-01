Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferguson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,563,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,781,000 after buying an additional 153,757 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,510,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 70.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $215.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

