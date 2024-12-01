Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $161.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $127.14 and a 1 year high of $161.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

