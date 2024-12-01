Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 180 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 750.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $387.47 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

