Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Stock Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Shares of GQI opened at $55.67 on Friday. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a positive change from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

