Private Trust Co. NA Invests $38,000 in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRZN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.7% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $25,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

