Private Trust Co. NA Invests $34,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $26.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

