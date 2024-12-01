Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $90.68. Approximately 653,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,054,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $499,954,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

