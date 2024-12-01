Private Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $143.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

