Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in LKQ by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 705,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

